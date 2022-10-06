A study by Health Canada describes heat stroke as a climate change injury

E-transfer (Canada):

A Health Canada study on the Canadians' views on climate change described heat stroke as a climate change injury.

The polling, completed on behalf of the government by Environics, queried 1,520 Canadians at a cost of $119,776.84 over three months in early 2022.

More Canadians felt negative about the government's climate change agenda when it came to public health than those who applauded the feds for their efforts.

According to a Health Canada study:

Specific research objectives were to understand:

The level of awareness of climate change and its health risks and impacts;

Actions taken to adapt/be more resilient to the health risks or impacts of climate change;

Trusted sources of media used and other means and opportunities for education and awareness raising; and,

The public's views on role(s) of government and non-government organizations.

However, the study made no distinction between those who think climate change is a naturally occurring cycle influenced by many factors, or a catastrophe caused by the climate crimes of SUV owners and beef eaters.

"Canadians are increasingly convinced about the phenomenon of climate change," says the study. "More than eight in ten (85%) say climate change is definitely happening, and this belief has steadily increased over time (from 69% in 2008 and 79% in 2017)."

The study also added that seven percent of Canadians have sought medical attention because of a climate change event. But the study calls "heat illness" a climate change illness and consulting WebMD for psychosomatic symptoms as climate change preventative efforts.

"Most Canadians can identify at least one symptom of heat illness, particularly dizziness and excessive thirst. Understanding how to protect against heat illness also remains similar to 2017; staying indoors (53%) and drinking fluids (52%) remain the most widely mentioned preventive measures. Canadians remain most likely to consult the Internet, followed by their doctor, for information about heat illness."

The study also described the inability of air conditioners to keep up as a climate change consequence:

Increasing temperatures due to climate change and extreme heat events can create difficulties in cooling indoor spaces, which can be harmful to health. One in five Canadians find it difficult to regulate the indoor temperature in their main living space in the summer.

The polling data, however, found that more people think that the federal government is doing a poor job on the issue of climate change than those who feel the government is doing well:

The federal government receives modest ratings for protecting Canadians' health from climate change. One in ten (10%) feel the government is doing a good job (rating between 8-10 out of 10), while six in ten give moderate ratings and one-quarter give negative ones.



