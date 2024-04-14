Carbon tax protest west of Calgary shows no signs of ending

The demonstration against the Trudeau Liberals' April 1 hike to the carbon tax is on its 12th day, with attendees telling Rebel News they're in it for the long haul.

Tents, trailers, cars and semi-trailers are all part of the resistance to Justin Trudeau's inflationary tax, which jumped from $65 per tonne to $80 at the start of the month.

Although there was a tense standoff with police early in the protest, the conflict ended without arrests and the demonstration has been entirely peaceful along the side of Highway 1, west of Calgary.

Some protesters have been camping out at the roadside pull out, while others told Rebel News they are coming and going daily as their schedules permit.

Donated supplies of food, games, food and camping gear are keeping the permanent protesters in good spirits. They say they're hoping for a larger demonstration at their location on this weekend, as more people are anticipated to return to the protest site on Saturday.