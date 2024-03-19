CBC CEO Catherine Tait dodges accountability on millions given out in executive bonuses

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation joined the show to discuss CBC CEO Catherine Tait giving out millions in taxpayer-funded bonuses despite dismal viewership numbers and limited public support.

Tait was previously questioned by Conservative MP Rachael Thomas about the amount the CBC awarded in bonuses last year. In response, Tait claimed that "For the record, CBC/Radio Canada does not award so-called bonuses. What we have, like every other Crown corporation, is at-risk or performance pay."

CBC CEO Catherine Tait refuses to answer Conservative MP Rachael Thomas' question about whether she will receive a bonus this year, as the state broadcaster continues to decline in viewership and laid off hundreds of employees before Christmas.https://t.co/lbP6HnzxW7 pic.twitter.com/0BizjesBDI — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 1, 2024

According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, the CBC gave out $14.9 million in bonuses in 2023. The public broadcaster also announced in December that it would be laying off hundreds of employees.

Speaking about the nearly $15 million in bonuses given to CBC executives last year, Mr. Terrazzano said, "That is just the tip of the iceberg. Going back to 2015, the CBC's bonuses have cost taxpayers $114 million."

"So $15 million in bonuses in 2023, and $114 million in bonuses since 2015," he added.

Head honcho for CBC splurged six figures on costly domestic and international junkets, records show.



Catherine Tait, CEO and president of the state broadcaster, takes home a salary of $497,000 per year.



READ by @WestCdnFirst: https://t.co/3KOGnwHttf. — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 12, 2024

As stated by Ezra Levant, "Since Catherine Tait took over, viewership has actually fallen by 50%. I can't think of any other business in the world where your results have fallen in half even though Canada's population is larger than ever, only half as many people watch it. Why are they getting bonuses at all?"

"Hey when was the last time you got a bonus? Most Canadians don't get bonuses. I mean, maybe they get an extra $100 at Christmas time, but bonuses are something that executives at companies get for hugely successful years. The CBC has had their viewership fall in half since Catherine Tait took over," he added.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has repeatedly criticized the CBC and pledged to defund it if he becomes prime minister. Poilievre says the move would save Canadian taxpayers $1 billion through the elimination of the massive subsidies.