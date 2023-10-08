CBC reportedly instructs journalists not to refer to perpetrators of deadly Israeli rampage as ‘terrorists’

A leaked email allegedly from CBC’s director of journalistic standards says that journalists should refrain from referring to Hamas gunmen as ‘terrorists’.

  • By Rebel News
  • October 08, 2023
  • News Analysis
As the confirmed death toll of yesterday’s horrific attack on Israel surpasses 600, CBC is apparently telling its journalists not to refer to the perpetrators as terrorists.

An email circulating on social media appears to show CBC’s director of journalistic standards, George Achi, telling journalists to “use fact-based language” and not to refer to “militants” as terrorists.

Dozens of videos circulating online yesterday showed Hamas gunmen murdering and abducting Israeli civilians including women, children, and the elderly.

Hamas is currently designated as a terrorist organization by the Government of Canada.

Despite these unprecedented attacks, CBC’s director of journalistic standards also purportedly instructed journalists to not describe 2005 as “the end of the occupation.”

Speaking further about not using the word terrorist, the director wrote that “terrorism remains heavily politicized.”

Fighting remains ongoing as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the country is now in a state of war.

