CBC reportedly instructs journalists not to refer to perpetrators of deadly Israeli rampage as ‘terrorists’

As the confirmed death toll of yesterday’s horrific attack on Israel surpasses 600, CBC is apparently telling its journalists not to refer to the perpetrators as terrorists.

An email circulating on social media appears to show CBC’s director of journalistic standards, George Achi, telling journalists to “use fact-based language” and not to refer to “militants” as terrorists.

We have just obtained what appears to be a leaked email written by CBC (Canadian Broadcast Corp) employee George Achi instructing reporters to:



1. not to mention Gaza has not been occupied since 2005

2. not refer to Palestinian terrorists as terrorists



If true, this… pic.twitter.com/rqlhfm1clX — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 8, 2023

Dozens of videos circulating online yesterday showed Hamas gunmen murdering and abducting Israeli civilians including women, children, and the elderly.

his doesn’t look like a war. It looks like the Holocaust, colorized. Women, children, the elderly, even babies, kidnapped, tortured and humiliated, for being Jews. This is Nazism but in Arabic. Sign our letter of support at https://t.co/4B8Tj58QHy. pic.twitter.com/KHFr6852YO — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 7, 2023

Hamas is currently designated as a terrorist organization by the Government of Canada.

Despite these unprecedented attacks, CBC’s director of journalistic standards also purportedly instructed journalists to not describe 2005 as “the end of the occupation.”

Speaking further about not using the word terrorist, the director wrote that “terrorism remains heavily politicized.”

This morning, on Shabbat and a holiday, Hamas invaded Israeli territory and murdered innocent citizens including children and the elderly. Hamas has started a brutal and evil war.



We will be victorious in this war despite an unbearable price. This is a very difficult day for all… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 8, 2023

Fighting remains ongoing as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the country is now in a state of war.