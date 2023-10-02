CBC rewrites headline accusing NB premier of opposing LGBTQ rights

Prashanth Bala - stock.adobe.com and The Canadian Press / Stephen MacGillivray

The headline by the state broadcaster about Conservative leader Blaine Higgs quietly changed the word "rights" to "policies."

The CBC Fredericton first wrote “Higgs Greets Marchers Opposing LGBTQ Rights" on September 20, 2023, before changing it to read “LGBTQ Policies” following complaints.

According to CBC Ombudsman Jack Nagler, “CBC editors agreed the headline was imprecise, Editors changed the word.”

The story about CBC's headline do-over first broke Monday morning in the independent publication, Blacklock's Reporter.

The complaints noted the problems with labelling Higgs' opposition to gender theory in the province's classrooms as anti-LGBTQ.

"This title is inaccurate and paints a completely untrue picture of what the people were marching for.”

“There were no ‘rights’ being opposed. Teaching gender ideology in schools was being opposed, and protesting this does not remove any rights from any groups or classes of people.”

Premier Higgs' new policy, adopted July 1, mandates informed consent for parents of children presenting as transgender in public schools.