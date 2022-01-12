CBC wants you to work from home forever to avoid 'toxic' workplaces

Maybe Wendy Mesley should have been working from home to avoid those unfortunate incidents...

  • By Rebel News
  • January 12, 2022

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY LivestreamSheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey shared their reactions to a CBC story that seemed to be attempting to normalize working from home because it's a “safe place” for “racialized” workers to be away from toxic work environments.

Maybe that's needed at the CBC, lest we forget the incidents involving Wendy Mesley.

