CBC wants you to work from home forever to avoid 'toxic' workplaces
Maybe Wendy Mesley should have been working from home to avoid those unfortunate incidents...
On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey shared their reactions to a CBC story that seemed to be attempting to normalize working from home because it's a “safe place” for “racialized” workers to be away from toxic work environments.
Maybe that's needed at the CBC, lest we forget the incidents involving Wendy Mesley.
- By Rebel News
