Freeloading Freeland spends billions more with no plan to balance the budget

Tonight, Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduces what will hopefully be her last budget.
Her government's plan remains unchanged: spend billions without a plan to balance the budget.
On Tuesday, Ottawa announced $38 billion in new financial commitments — including $17 billion in loan-based programs — before the budget's release.
"Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland promised Canadians she would find savings, but when you increase spending by more than $30 billion in one year, you’re saving money wrong," said Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).
The deficit will total $40 billion this year. Debt interest charges will cost taxpayers $54 billion. That exceeds annual health transfers allocated to provinces by the federal government.
To make matters worse, the national debt will total more than $1.2 trillion — more than doubling from the $616 billion inherited by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2015.
"This government could win the lottery every day and it would still max out its credit card," Terrazzano said.
"Trudeau says [he] wants fairness for every generation, but doubling the debt isn’t fair for Canadians’ kids and grandkids," he added.
- By Tamara Ugolini
