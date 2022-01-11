DAILY | COVID 'conspiracies' going mainstream
Drea Humphrey and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- China trying to influence Canadian MPs
- Trudeau resisting calls to abandon a vaccine mandate for truckers
- Unhealthy people on TV are worried about public health
- CDC admitting COVID deaths were heavily linked to co-morbidities
- Pfizer admitted two doses of their vaccine isn't great — fear not, two more oughta do it
- Project Veritas released a video showing Anthony Fauci may have been lying under oath
- The organizer of the much-maligned Montreal party flight says that partying was allowed
- Next time you get kidney stones, you might be diagnosed with climate change
- CBC going to bat for permanent remote work because it shields workers from toxic workplaces
- Conservative leader Erin O'Toole must have got new opinion polls, because he suddenly cares about lockdowns
- Ontario considering forcing hospitals to re-hire unvaccinated staff
- Quebec's government is taking aim at Jewish schools that refuse to comply with provincial shutdowns
- Nancy Pelosi's eyebrows were out of this world
