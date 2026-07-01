Franco Terrazzano: Inside Ottawa's mansion spending spree

On Tuesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra sat down with Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation to dig into what Terrazzano calls the "dumbest piece of prevailing wisdom in Ottawa": the idea that politicians are too cheap to renovate their own mansions.

According to Terrazzano, the National Capital Commission spent $135 million over 16 years maintaining and renovating official residences, or roughly $8.5 million annually. Despite this, the agency has requested an additional $175 million over 10 years, plus $26 million every year ongoing, to restore all six properties.

Question from reporter (paraphrase): What do you expect the new budget and cost of the 24 Sussex renovation to be?



Carney: "I don't want to be too forward on what the budget is for this."



So is there a cap on how much taxpayers could be on the hook for? — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) June 26, 2026

Terrazzano pointed to a string of expenditures he described as wasteful, including $8 million for a barn at Rideau Hall, $140,000 spent designing a staircase that was never built, and more than $700,000 renovating a kitchen at Harrington Lake.

The conversation also touched on the ongoing Centre Block renovation on Parliament Hill, which the NCC now estimates will cost between $4.5 billion and $5 billion.

Ezra and Terrazzano discussed how some journalists appear to advocate for lavish spending on behalf of the prime minister, from private jet upgrades to the multi-million dollar renovation of 24 Sussex Drive, while taxpayers are left footing the bill.