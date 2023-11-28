Ceasefire in Gaza breached: IDF reports attacks and IED detonations
'A number of soldiers were lightly injured during the incidents,' the statement added. 'IDF troops were located in positions as per the framework of the operational pause.'
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday that the temporary ceasefire in Gaza was violated by terrorists, following attacks on their forces in several areas.
“Over the last hour, 3 explosive devices were detonated adjacent to IDF troops in 2 different locations in northern Gaza, violating the framework of the operational pause,” the IDF said in a statement. “In one of the locations, terrorists also opened fire at the troops, who responded with fire.”
Over the last hour, 3 explosive devices were detonated adjacent to IDF troops in 2 different locations in northern Gaza, violating the framework of the operational pause.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 28, 2023
