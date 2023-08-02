Children’s Hospital Colorado halts transgender surgeries, maintains hormone therapy for minors

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Children's Hospital Colorado has recently declared that it will no longer conduct transgender surgeries for adults identifying as transgender.

The hospital maintains that it has never offered such surgeries, encompassing double mastectomies on healthy breasts and surgeries such as vaginoplasty and penectomy, to minors. However, these surgical procedures will now also be off-limits for individuals aged 18 and older.

The hospital will continue administering controversial puberty blockers and hormone therapies to minors, shared Rachael Fowler, a representative for Children's Hospital Colorado.

In a statement, Fowler revealed that the decision, although difficult, arose from "unprecedented referrals." While talking to The Denver Post, Fowler hinted that the hospital's decision to halt transgender surgeries may be due to the backlash they have faced regarding these contentious treatments.

“Children’s hospitals across the country have been directly threatened as a result of the gender-affirming care provided in their institutions,” Fowler said. “We have taken steps as an organization to protect the safety of our team members, patients and families.”

The Denver Post pointed out that Children's Hospital Colorado has removed multiple references to "gender-affirming care" from its website.

While Colorado has made strides to establish transgender surgeries and treatments for minors as a "right," about 20 other states are striving to restrict these procedures, citing the potential for irreparable damage and questioning the validity of informed consent.