China temporarily bans foreign nationals travelling from Canada

China's consulate has announced a temporary ban against foreign nationals entering China from Canada. The edict was issued one day after Justin Trudeau announced strict new entry requirements for travellers arriving to Canada from international destinations last Friday.

The following notice was posted on January 30 on the Consulate-General Of The People's Republic Of China in Toronto's website:

Notice on the Temporary Suspension of Entry into China of Foreign Nationals Holding Valid Chinese Residence Permits of Three Categories In view of the current COVID-19 situation and the need of epidemic prevention and control, new adjustments have been applied with regard to entry into China of foreign nationals in Canada holding valid Chinese residence permits. According to the new adjustments, all foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada. Entry with diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected. Foreign nationals in Canada coming to China for essential economic, trade, scientific or technological activities or out of emergency humanitarian needs, may contact the Chinese Visa Application Service Center in Canada (www.visaforchina.org), and submit their applications after receiving the confirmation from the Center. Once the Chinese Embassy or Consulate General approves their visa applications, the applicants can enter China with the new visas after this Notice. The suspension is a temporary measure that China has to take in light of the current pandemic situation. Thank you for your understanding.

All passengers arriving to Canada's remaining international airports (Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal) are now required to take a COVID-19 test at the airport in addition to a pre-boarding test. They must then pay $2,000 to wait in a hotel for up to three days until their results are returned.

