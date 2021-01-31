Canada's $2,000 mandatory COVID hotels: Why now?

On the latest episode of The Ezra Levant Show,

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“I don't understand. If people take the quick virus test... and it turns out they're healthy, why would they still have to quarantine for two weeks? Can you help me with that one?

“So you're adding a new layer of a mandatory test for everyone landing. So that's a new burden, a new invasion, and a new cost. But there's no upside for passing that test. Why would you do that if there's no upside for finding out that someone's not sick? Why are you insisting that people still quarantine if they are healthy, and you know they're healthy?

“But the other part is weird too. If people arrive and they have the virus — or so says the test — to make them go to a federal facility? Is that like a jail? Do they have to stay there? How will they eat? What happens if they have to take care of kids? And even more bizarre... [what] the three day stay for will cost for the result.

“I don't know if we even have all the details. Two thousand dollars for the three-day stay at a federal facility. And who will guard it? And how does this apply and are these Liberal hoteliers? There's so many questions.

“What if you're disabled? What if you need special care? There's so many unknown things.

“And all I'm thinking of is — why now? Why weren't any strictures put in place from flights from China almost a year ago?”