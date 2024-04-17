Former A.G. Bill Barr blames China for fueling U.S. fentanyl crisis

Barr stated that annual U.S. drug overdose deaths now surpass the number of Americans killed in the bloodiest year of World War II. "China produces nearly all the illicit fentanyl precursors used and the fentanyl introduced into the United States," he told lawmakers. "Without China's production and export of fentanyl and fentanyl precursors, there would be no fentanyl crisis in the United States and the mass slaughter would effectively stop."

“The CCP are not just bystanders. They are prime movers.



The former attorney general alleged the Chinese Communist Party is "knee deep" and actively facilitating the production and export of fentanyl ingredients to the U.S. He cited a purported hidden Chinese government website offering "complete tax rebates incentivizing the export of all fentanyl analogs and precursors."

Barr claimed such tax incentives enable companies to "effectively operate tax free when they export fentanyl precursors." He also accused Beijing of providing grants and awards to firms engaged in synthetic opioid manufacturing.

"The key point here is that the PRC and the CCP have the capacity to shut this down," Barr told the committee. "This is taking place among a manageable number of companies in industrial parks in a modern surveillance state."

Barr further asserted he was unaware of any changes by China to curb malicious behavior fueling American overdose deaths since President Biden's meeting with Xi Jinping.