COVID hotels: Lets help Canadians Trudeau is FORCING into quarantine after coming home!

Justin Trudeau is grabbing Canadians at our remaining international airports. Similar to how Donald Trump’s travel ban caused foreign nationals to be stranded at airports across the United States, Trudeau has done the same — but to his own citizens.

The added twist in the unfolding Canadian case is that the Prime Minister is using private security contractors to kidnap Canadians, after they manage to get through customs. Specifically, Trudeau is using G4S, GardaWorld and Paladin Risk Solutions to grab you when you land, and escort you to a Liberal Party approved holding cell at a secure government-occupied hotel complex.

This is serious, but Canadian and international civil liberties groups are missing in action. When it was Trump, it was all hands on deck from social justice lawyers and civil liberties groups. When it's Justin “Great Reset” Trudeau — crickets.

Rebel News has been helping people around the world fight unjust lockdown fines that violated their civil liberties, and now we are redoubling that effort here at home to help Canadians in need.

If you have been or know someone that has been legally kidnapped, please reach out to us at airports@rebelnews.com. If you have a tip related to something else, please continue to use tips@rebelnews.com.

If you want to help us in this fight to protect our fellow countrymen from Trudeau’s state sanctioned kidnappers, please help us at NoCOVIDJails.com.