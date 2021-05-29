Chris Sky, Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson headline Alberta's largest anti-lockdown protest

Wednesday evening in Edmonton, Alberta, 3,500 people rallied at the Alberta legislature against the COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Speakers from all across Canada and from all walks of life, including Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson, Mark Friesen and Chris Sky, told the enthusiastic crowd that ending the COVID-19 restrictions on freedoms and civil liberties begins with them and their peaceful resistance to public health regulations.

The atmosphere was festive, with musicians, games for the kids, and even face painting.

There was a heavy police presence on hand but no tickets were issued for violating the COVID-19 restrictions that limit outdoor gatherings to just five people.

Rebel News reporter Daniel Day was on hand and he waded into the crowd of Alberta's largest anti-lockdown protest yet to ask them why they continue to fight for freedom in the face of enormous lockdown fines.