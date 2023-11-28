Chrystia Freeland no longer listed on World Economic Forum board of trustees

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Canada's deputy prime minister appears to no longer be a part of the World Economic Forum's board of trustees. Once prominently featured near the top of the list, Chrystia Freeland's name has been removed.

It is currently unclear if Freeland was removed or resigned from the board — or if it's just a technical error — where her name was formerly listed alongside other global power brokers like BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, World Bank President Ajay Banga and International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva.

Freeland is no longer on the WEF board of trustees. 👀 — Stephen Punwasi 🏚️📉🐈☃️ (@StephenPunwasi) November 28, 2023

The change to the WEF's board listing was pointed out on social media by Stephen Punwasi, co-founder of Canadian real estate news outlet Better Dwelling and a former Toronto mayoral candidate.

Although her name was no longer on the WEF's leadership and governance page, Freeland's biography on the website still denotes Freeland as a member of the board.

Punwasi shared a second post on social media, an image comparing a previous listing with the apparent update. Neither Freeland or the WEF have commented publicly about any change in her position.

update from the WEF site two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/7x251dYJ3h — Stephen Punwasi 🏚️📉🐈☃️ (@StephenPunwasi) November 28, 2023

The organization describes the board of trustees as “the guardian of the World Economic Forum’s mission and values,” which is comprised of “exceptional individuals” who “oversee the Forum’s work in promoting true global citizenship.”

Freeland, who currently serves as both deputy prime minister and finance minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, joined the board in 2019 when she was serving as foreign affairs minister.

“The World Economic Forum, as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation, is delighted to welcome the new members of the Board of Trustees, strengthening the political and scientific experience,” WEF chairman Klaus Schwab said at the time.