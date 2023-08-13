Still no closure regarding Canada's treatment of religious Christians under the COVID lockdowns

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Rebel News' chief reporter Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss her impressions from touring Rebel News' documentary, Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity. The film uncovers the unsettling truth about the banning of religious services during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's COVID lockdowns, and highlights those brave individuals who stood up against such mandates.

Sheila noted how each location visited on the tour was different, just as each pastor interviewed in the documentary is. "I think that was really the story of the documentary," Sheila said. "It did not matter your style, your theology. For example, you could be like Pastor Art [Pawlowski] and fiery, or you could be like Pastor Tobias Tiessen and gentle like a lamb. It didn't matter because their crimes were standing up to the state and honouring God."

Sheila and Ezra also discussed the possibility of a sort of 'truth and reconciliation' process regarding how religious Christians were treated during the COVID lockdowns. "I believe in forgiveness and redemption and people coming back to the path," Ezra said, "but first I think there has to be some sort of recognition."

Despite some political casualties of the lockdowns, like former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, this can still be chalked up to internal political hygiene among Conservatives. "There has not been a comeuppance, there has not been a balancing of justice on this," Ezra said "I think that there are loose ends. There should be no closure here because it's not closed."

This is only an excerpt of Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.