Civil liberties lawyer says Dr. Fauci and DC Mayor Bowser were saying things that were 'anti-science'
Civil liberties attorney and writer, Jenin Younes joins The Ezra Levant Show. They both discuss a video from 2021 of Dr. Fauci and the DC mayor speaking to a man who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ezra Levant and civil liberties attorney and writer, Jenin Younes watched a clip from 2021 where Dr. Anthony Fauci and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser were going door-to-door to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.
The man in the video who was on his own doorstep explained to Fauci and Bowser that, "People in America are not settled with the information that's been given to us right now. So I'm not going to be lining up, taking a shot or a vaccination for something that wasn't clear in the first place. And then you all create a shot in miraculous time ... it takes years!"
Younes commented on the clip and said:
Well, I love that guy. I mean, he was he knew so much more than that. He made so many good points. I mean, you typically test a vaccine for much longer than this one once before you start to widely distributed the pandemic of fear. He just he you know, he was so much more knowledgeable, so much more common sense than those two.
And it showed Bowser and Fauci both treated him with contempt and the things that they were saying were anti-science.
You know, she's (Bowser) saying the only reason 'I'm going to talk to you now is because I'm I'm vaccinated, you know?' So she's just a disease vector. Well, first of all, he had no symptoms, so unlikely to spread it. They're outside, unlikely to spread it. And the vaccine also doesn't protect you from getting it, so that doesn't actually make any sense. So I don't know. It's just a very telling clip.
According to the Daily Mail, this footage was shot in 2021, and it "shows Fauci face questioning from a man in Anacostia, in southeast D.C., who flatly refuses to get the vaccine despite the nation's former top doctor attempting to offer several reasons as to why he should."
"Fauci and Bowser visited that part of the nation's capital because it was a historically African-American community with low vaccination rates."
