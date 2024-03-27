Climate alarmists are anti-human radicals: Alex Epstein

Author Alex Epstein joins The Ezra Levant Show, where he explains how those pushing climate alarmism are putting forward a message opposing the growth and development of humanity.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 27, 2024
  • News Analysis

The mainstream narrative surrounding the environment and climate change is one of hysteria. This past summer, for example, the United Nations was pushing a message of “global boiling.” Children are so indoctrinated that they're suffering from climate-related anxiety.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, author Alex Epstein joined the show for a long-form discussion on environmental issues.

After Ezra described global warming fearmongering as a luxury problem that uniquely affects the West, Alex said other parts of the world are more concerned with trying to improve their living standards:

It's weird, because they're taught that the best earth ever to live on is the worst earth ever. People have this legitimate fear, it's not actually based on anything but it's real fear, particularly for the younger people. The older people, not nearly as much.

They just think it's a transgression, they think it's immoral to impact the earth, and in particular impact the climate.

It's true it's a luxury, and you can see this with the actual emphasis that people place on climate change that you would think, hey, in African nations regular people would be so concerned about climate change since it allegedly hurts them the most.

But in practice, those people in those nations, they want things like education, food, shelter.

For more from Alex Epstein, be sure to check out his books like Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas--Not Less.

