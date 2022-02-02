BREAKING: CNN president Jeff Zucker abruptly resigns

AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Long time CNN chief Jeff Zucker has announced his resignation in a move that shocked and surprised employees of the company. In a post, CNN host Brian Stelter stated that “Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN.”

According to Zucker’s letter, his resignation was precipitated by the investigation into former CNN host Chris Cuomo’s tenure at the company.

Cuomo was recently sacked for his role in using his influence and CNN’s platform to defend his brother, the disgraced former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who is alleged to have engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct by multiple women.

As Reuters reported at the time of his resignation in December, “Cuomo, who hosted CNN's most-watched prime-time news show, had been suspended on Tuesday. He had admitted in May that he had broken some of the cable news network's rules in advising his brother how to handle the allegations from a public relations perspective.”

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defence,” said CNN in a December statement.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began, but I didn’t. I was wrong,” stated Zucker.

“As a result, I am resigning today,” Zucker announced, noting that he joined CNN in 2013 and has enjoyed his time at the company, but hoped his tenure would have ended differently.

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

As detailed by Stelter on Twitter, Zucker did not name his colleague in the memo, but the relationship alluded to is with a woman named Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for the company. She is reportedly remaining at the company.

Commenting on Zucker’s sudden resignation, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant took to Twitter to state, “A fish rots from the head down.”

“If the president of CNN was in an illicit sexual relationship with a subordinate, it's no surprise that the entire network followed his moral example. From Chris Cuomo to Jake Tapper's producer. Everything they ever said about CNN was really true,” he concluded.