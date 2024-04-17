Coach Linda Blade and powerlifter April Hutchinson join forces to offer solutions to the crisis in women's sports

UNSPORTING How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport ORDER YOUR COPY NOW

The duo, staunch advocates for keeping female sports female, teamed up in the border city of Lloydminster, Alberta, for a speaking engagement Friday night organized by podcaster Shaun Newman.

The speaking engagement, which offered tangible ways for people to take back women's sports, was a stopover on the way to Edmonton, where the pair met with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's team about a recent announcement to prevent biological males from identifying as female for athletic competition.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expands on yesterday's announcement of legislation banning gender surgeries for minors and restricting biological males competing in women's sports.https://t.co/HflB5l0kmi pic.twitter.com/ZjSmqkMi3L — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 1, 2024

Hutchinson is the Team Canada powerlifter currently serving a one-year suspension from competition handed down by the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU) for speaking out against a biological male athlete, Ann Andres who is lifting in the women's class.

"I am the one being punished for speaking truth."



Powerlifter April Hutchinson says she's being threatened with suspension for calling trans athlete Anne Andres a biological male.@Lea_Christina4 | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/pvi6TsJgIR — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) October 2, 2023

Male powerlifter who identifies as a woman doesn’t know why he massively outperforms female powerlifters in competition pic.twitter.com/KQKzpzBYyf — YAF (@yaf) October 2, 2023

Andres holds top spots in multiple women's powerlifting divisions and has posted mocking and intimidating videos directed at his female critics, including April and Linda Blade.

It's official!

The Women's 2023 #1 Rankings are held by Men. Congrats, Alberta Powerlifting Union, that is definitely something to be proud of. 🫠

No, it's absolutely ridiculous, embarrassing and shameful is what it is.#keepmenoutofwomenssports @icons_women@Riley_Gaines_… pic.twitter.com/vDGEjogJHw — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) March 4, 2024

But this is completely normal and allowed, no warning or suspension to this fellow 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Az4ErCAMLr — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) March 17, 2024

Linda Blade, a former track star and coach, president of Athletics Alberta, holds a PhD in Kinesiology and is co-author of Unsporting: How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport. She was one of the first to raise the alarm about how sexual self-ID would lead to gender cheaters ruining women's athletics opportunities.

Their advice? Get involved. Become a decision-maker in your child's sport. And speak up.