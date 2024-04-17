Coach Linda Blade and powerlifter April Hutchinson join forces to offer solutions to the crisis in women's sports

Their advice? Get involved. Become a decision-maker in your child's sport. And speak up.

The duo, staunch advocates for keeping female sports female, teamed up in the border city of Lloydminster, Alberta, for a speaking engagement Friday night organized by podcaster Shaun Newman.

The speaking engagement, which offered tangible ways for people to take back women's sports, was a stopover on the way to Edmonton, where the pair met with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's team about a recent announcement to prevent biological males from identifying as female for athletic competition.

Hutchinson is the Team Canada powerlifter currently serving a one-year suspension from competition handed down by the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU) for speaking out against a biological male athlete, Ann Andres who is lifting in the women's class.

Andres holds top spots in multiple women's powerlifting divisions and has posted mocking and intimidating videos directed at his female critics, including April and Linda Blade.

Linda Blade, a former track star and coach, president of Athletics Alberta, holds a PhD in Kinesiology and is co-author of Unsporting: How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport. She was one of the first to raise the alarm about how sexual self-ID would lead to gender cheaters ruining women's athletics opportunities.

