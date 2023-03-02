Coles finally drops vaccine mandate for staff

Coles has announced it will drop its Covid-19 vaccine mandates for staff.

The company’s announcement comes in the wake of comments by NSW State Premier Dominic Perrottet who told Sydney radio listeners that there was “no evidence” the vaccine stopped transmission of the virus.

“Coles has reviewed and updated its Covid-19 vaccination policy and will no longer require vaccination for team members at our stores, distribution centres or other sites from 1 March 2023,” Coles said in a statement. “The decision is informed by the significant reduction in Covid-19 case numbers since the start of 2023, updated advice from health experts and consultation with our team members. “The evidence supporting the safety and effectiveness of vaccinations has not changed, and Coles continues to strongly encourage all team members, contractors and suppliers to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Coles will maintain sanitiser stations and continue to give staff the option to wear a face mask.

The move comes as the supermarket giant has copped criticism for its Pride marketing, using the awkward message 'Everyone is welcome at our table' despite its controversial stance excluding unvaccinated workers previously.