Confronting climate change: Next steps to achieving 'ethical oil'

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, author Alex Epstein joined the show to discuss how Canada can take advantage of its abundant natural resources.

Speaking about the benefits of mastering natural resources, Epstein said, "If we have a high level of mastery, you just generally shouldn't be afraid of new climate challenges."

Epstein spoke about how misguided efforts to tackle climate change — like the Trudeau Liberals' carbon tax — are actually counterproductive. He also discussed why living in today's environment is significantly healthier than living in the environment of 100 years ago.

"Our level of mastery now is so much greater than it was back then, particularly even more so in poorer parts of the world, that whatever has changed in the climate for the negative, it totally outweighs that," he said.

"We have a 98% decline in what's called climate related disaster deaths," he added. The Trudeau Liberals' carbon tax hike is set to go into effect on April 1.