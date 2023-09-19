Connecticut man assaulted and robbed at home in Westport, one of the state's most affluent towns
The incident, which occurred at the victim's home in Westport, one of the state's wealthiest towns, has created a furor among local residents who are typically insulated from violence seen in America's poorer inner cities.
In a disturbing daylight incident in Connecticut, a man was confronted by two masked thieves in his Bayberry Lane garage shortly after parking his Aston Martin convertible. The entire episode was recorded on a home security device.
The incident, which occurred at the victim's home in Westport, one of the state's wealthiest towns, has created a furor among local residents who are typically insulated from violence seen in America's poorer inner cities.
The distressing footage, sourced from a Ring camera situated in the garage, captures one of the attackers demanding the owner to "Get out, get out", as he remains seated in his vehicle. Meanwhile, an accomplice is seen inspecting another upscale car stationed nearby. The assailants then made away with the convertible, Fox News reports.
The man is audibly appealing to the two men before they forcefully remove him from the driver's seat, subsequently pushing him onto the garage's floor.
"Stella, call the police, now!" the victim shouted, before the thugs punch and shove him before the clip ends.
You’re not even safe in your garage anymore. pic.twitter.com/P16kbqnHw7— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 19, 2023
According to a statement by the Westport police, the culprits made their escape in the pilfered vehicle as well as a dark blue BMW, also reported stolen in Norwalk.
Authorities believe the carjackers specifically targeted the individual, tracking him to his residence before launching their assault. Westport police are advising the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any unusual activities to the emergency services.
The motorist incurred minor injuries in the incident but chose not to seek medical assistance.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.