Conservative members vote to ban 'gender-affirming care' for minors

The Conservative grassroots has given party officials a mandate to protect children from gender ideology, as thousands of members voted Saturday to oppose the medical transitioning of minors.

On September 8, party members voted overwhelmingly to advance two resolutions contravening gender ideology on the convention floor, as first reported by True North.

One included Resolution C-7, which would ban irreversible gender transitions for children and teenagers.

A source knowledgeable of the resolution told True North it received 87% support to proceed with a formal policy vote the following day.

On Saturday, 69% of delegates supported the motion, with 31% against.

In place of life-altering procedures, the policy — if enacted by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre — would encourage "positive mental and physical health support for all Canadians suffering from gender dysphoria and related mental health challenges."

The recent push to "affirm" gender dysphoria in children with puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender reassignment surgeries has procured problematic outcomes, with some opting to de-transition.

BREAKING: 69% of Conservative Party of Canada delegates adopt a motion opposing the medical gender transitioning of children. #cpc23 pic.twitter.com/yOfI5RsGSC — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) September 9, 2023

True North received exclusive access to closed-door testimony from delegates during initial discussions on C-7 Friday afternoon.

"We don't allow children to drink, or drive, or engage in sexual activity, or join the military, or even vote before adulthood," said one delegate.

Another delegate said, "We can't let kids decide because our brains don't fully develop until our mid-20s. We need to stop this kind of brainwashing."

One member against the motion claimed it would contest bodily autonomy and parental rights, prompting heckling and booing from others.

"I'd just like to state that for a party that seems so concerned about bodily autonomy and parental rights, it's seeming like we're quick here to infringe here on decisions of private individuals," they said. "I think this is a matter that's best left up to an individual and a family."

Resolution C-15, which seeks to define a woman as a "female person," received 82% support during the closed-door workshop on Friday.

It states that "the Conservative Party of Canada believes that women are entitled to the safety, dignity, and privacy of single-sex spaces (e.g., prisons, shelters, locker rooms, washrooms) and the benefits of women-only categories (e.g., sports, awards, grants, scholarships)."

Members approved the motion Saturday afternoon with a resounding 87% support.

BREAKING: 87% of Conservative Party of Canada delegates vote in favour of @coachblade's resolution supporting single sex spaces and defining the word "woman" as "(a) female person." pic.twitter.com/uy1OeF3xgs — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) September 9, 2023

During the closed-door discussions, most delegates passionately supported the resolution on supporting gender segregation in single-sex spaces and clearly defining what is a woman.

"I'm a woman, I'm a female person, we need help, we need help. Female-only zones and spaces are disappearing in Canada. It is neither safe nor fair," said one delegate.

Another said, "I've lost count of the times I keep seeing women pushed out of spaces to appease confused biological men. Don't be afraid of supporting this policy."

Among the few to oppose the motion, they expressed concerns of 'transphobia,' claiming they never felt threatened by biological men.

"I'm never pushed around by men, confused or not. I'm a woman, and I don't need a government to tell me I'm a woman." said the delegate.

"Let's keep the Trudeau government on its heels and go after them and attack them, not give them ammunition."