Conservative MP calls for jail time for farm trespassers

Alberta MP John Barlow told the House of Commons Agriculture Committee Thursday that "Animal activists have become even more brazen to the point where they are endangering the lives of animals on farms and in some cases the public and the livelihood of our farmers."

.@JohnBarlowMP seeks stern measures against animal activists who trespass on farms incl. $500K fines or jail, testifies their "sole goal is to end animal agriculture." https://t.co/k89J3mJzZZ #cdnpoli @AAFC_Canada pic.twitter.com/08LJbGgrxn — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) September 29, 2023

Barlow, the MP for Foothills, proposed steep fines and jail time for ideologically motivated farm trespassers whose "sole goal is to end animal agriculture."

According to Blacklock's Reporter:

Bill C-275, An Act To Amend The Health Of Animals Act, sponsored by Barlow, would ban unauthorized entry to any “building or other enclosed place in which animals are kept” under threat of $250,000 fines and two years in jail. Animal rights groups that “encourage this unlawful behaviour” would be subject to $500,000 fines, said Barlow.

Tensions high as caleche driver interrupts animal rights protest in Old Montreal https://t.co/yms4gog3DY pic.twitter.com/nZM9noi5Vz — CTV Montreal (@CTVMontreal) November 24, 2018

"We have seen an animal activist hang dead pig carcasses from a Montréal overpass. We heard of a hog farmer in Ontario targeted by ransomware," Barlow said.

Looks like the turkey barn at the Jumbo Valley colony has been vandalized by illiterate morons. This is the same barn that was invaded last year by radical animal rights activists. Schweitzer's Crown prosecutors went easy on them. Now this happens. @DevinDVote, what's the plan? pic.twitter.com/eCaCgCq9kl — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) April 9, 2020

In 2019, several animal rights activists boarded a bus in Southern Alberta to trespass on a Hutterite Turkey farm for several hours. One activist involved was an employee of Global News.

The day after the activists left, Jumbo Valley shipped every single turkey in the barn they invaded to butcher.



Only one bird of those 5,000 was not fit for human consumption. They provided the documentation to me. #winning https://t.co/UhKduexFBK — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 7, 2019

The farm, run by Jumbo Valley Hutterite Colony, was invaded by approximately 60 trespasses for several hours before RCMP negotiated an end to the sit-in which resulted in several people being charged.