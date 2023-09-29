Conservative MP calls for jail time for farm trespassers

'We have seen an animal activist hang dead pig carcasses from a Montréal overpass. We heard of a hog farmer in Ontario targeted by ransomware,' MP Barlow said.

Alberta MP John Barlow told the House of Commons Agriculture Committee Thursday that "Animal activists have become even more brazen to the point where they are endangering the lives of animals on farms and in some cases the public and the livelihood of our farmers."

Barlow, the MP for Foothills, proposed steep fines and jail time for ideologically motivated farm trespassers whose "sole goal is to end animal agriculture."

According to Blacklock's Reporter:

Bill C-275, An Act To Amend The Health Of Animals Act, sponsored by Barlow, would ban unauthorized entry to any “building or other enclosed place in which animals are kept” under threat of $250,000 fines and two years in jail.

Animal rights groups that “encourage this unlawful behaviour” would be subject to $500,000 fines, said Barlow.

In 2019, several animal rights activists boarded a bus in Southern Alberta to trespass on a Hutterite Turkey farm for several hours. One activist involved was an employee of Global News.

The farm, run by Jumbo Valley Hutterite Colony, was invaded by approximately 60 trespasses for several hours before RCMP negotiated an end to the sit-in which resulted in several people being charged.

