Trump warns U.S. must guard against 'jihad', Paris and London 'no longer recognizable'

Former President Donald Trump has stirred up controversy with his recent comments at a campaign rally in Wisconsin, where he claimed that Paris and London are "no longer recognizable" due to the influx of "jihad."

Trump warned that the United States must guard against following a similar path, stating that his remarks would likely get him "into a lot of trouble with the folks in Paris and the folks in London."

During the rally, Trump emphasized the need to protect American culture and tradition, saying, "We've seen what happened when Europe opened their doors to jihad. Look at Paris, look at London — they're no longer recognizable." He added, "We can't let that happen to our country."

Trump says London and Paris are "no longer recognizable." Where's the lie? pic.twitter.com/kOcrnhRwtN — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) May 2, 2024

The former president's comments come amidst a backdrop of anti-Israel protests in both London and Paris following Hamas' attack on Israel. On Armistice Day, tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of London, waving Palestinian flags. Similarly, Paris has witnessed anti-Israel protests at universities, some of which required police intervention to prevent violence, Daily Wire reported.

France and the U.K. have experienced a significant increase in Muslim migrants since the early 2010s, with France taking in over half a million and the U.K. nearly 700,000 between 2010 and 2016, according to Pew Research.

This is not the first time Trump has made controversial statements about European cities.

In 2015, following a terrorist attack in Paris, he claimed certain areas of the city were "so radicalized and so vicious … that the police refuse to go there." He made a similar comment about London, asserting the city had become "so radicalized that the police are afraid for their own lives."

During his presidency, Trump signed an executive order suspending or severely limiting entry into the U.S. for people from several Muslim-majority countries. Last year, he vowed to bring back the travel ban if he wins a second term, stating, "When I return to office, the travel ban is coming back even bigger than before and much stronger than before."