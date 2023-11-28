Conservative no-confidence petition shake up: defending democracy against fringe minority NDP/Liberal alliance

A petition filed by member of Parliament Michelle Ferreri, representing the riding of Peterborough-Kawartha, is calling on the House of Commons to initiate a vote of no confidence against the Liberal/NDP coalition government.

It claims that the current Liberal/NDP alliance is not acting in the best interest of Canadians. It reads in part:

“The policies of this government aren't aligning with the crisis Canada is facing: housing costs, infringement of civil liberties, the highest inflation in history, unbalanced immigration policies, taxation to the point of poverty, weakening of our economy by importing natural resources that Canada already has and under-utilizes; and

Based on the past eight years of this Prime Minister, Canadians do not have confidence in this Prime Minister, after five ethics investigations and Canada's reputation being tarnished on a global scale under his leadership. To the extent that Canada is being discluded from participating in statements regarding important geopolitical events.”

The petition opened for signature on November 24 and will close for signature on December 24 – coincidentally falling not only on Christmas Eve but also the eve of Prime Minister Trudeau’s birthday.

As of midday on November 28 the petition had already amassed well over 65,000 signatures.

Rebel News reached out to Ms. Ferreri for comment, inviting her to elaborate on this initiative via written request and/or video interview. At the time of this report, no response was received.

It begs to question: how would this be executed, procedurally? And how will the continued Liberal/NDP coalition affect the vote on this petition?

What immediate actions could Canadians expect from a Conservative government that would alleviate the crisis outlined in the petition and how much would an election next year cost taxpayers?

If the petition is unsuccessful, can Canada withstand another nearly two years of the economically and socially reckless fringe minority coalition?