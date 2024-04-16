Conservative shadow minister for immigration slams Canada's 'broken' system

E-transfer (Canada):

In a recent interview, Tom Kmiec, the Shadow Cabinet Member for Immigration, Refugee, and Citizenship, provided candid insights into the ongoing public dispute within the Canadian government regarding immigration policies and management.

Kmiec, a prominent figure in the Conservative Party of Canada, articulated concerns about the current state of the immigration system and explained how a conservative government will navigate to repair it

"The Prime Minister claims innocence, but the reality is that he bears responsibility for the broken immigration system," Kmiec emphasized, shedding light on the discord between former and current immigration ministers over policy implementation.

Kmiec expressed dismay over the government's inability to effectively manage immigration, stating, "Nobody wants to be responsible for destroying the consensus on immigration as a good thing for Canada. Nobody wants to be responsible for the massive backlogs at the Immigration Department, like the incompetence, the inability to get anything done."

Highlighting the impact of policy changes on immigration patterns, Kmiec underscored the need for decisive action. "The international student announcement is a perfect example where they had to cap temporarily the number of international students coming to Canada. But they're the ones that raised it to over a million," Kmiec remarked, criticizing the government's inconsistent approach.

Kmiec outlined measures proposed by the Conservative Party to address immigration challenges, including the reinstatement of visa requirements for Mexican nationals and additional protocols for the Safe Third Country Agreement. "We've already called for additional protocol on the Safe Third Country Agreement to be signed," Kmiec stated, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to control immigration flows.

Kmiec emphasized the importance of managing immigration logically and responsibly, asserting that the government must prioritize the well-being of Canadians by ensuring adequate housing, healthcare, and job opportunities for newcomers. He criticized the government's failure to provide transparent targets and expressed skepticism about their ability to meet future immigration goals given their track record of unfulfilled promises.

Addressing concerns about Quebec's request for increased autonomy in immigration policy, Kmiec affirmed the importance of collaboration between federal and provincial authorities. "Quebec already controls a great deal of its own immigration system. We're always going to partner and work with the premier of Quebec," Kmiec reassured, highlighting the Conservative Party's commitment to respecting provincial autonomy.

In conclusion, Kmiec advocated for enhanced provincial nominee programs to empower provinces in the immigration selection process. "Only about just over 75,000 immigrants are selected through provincial nominee programs. There's a lot of opportunities to do more through those programs," Kmiec emphasized, signaling the potential for greater provincial involvement in shaping immigration policies.