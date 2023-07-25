Controversy erupts on 'The View' over Florida's Black History course standards

AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

On Monday, Disney and ABC's show "The View" faced controversy as its liberal hosts discussed Florida's adoption of new standards for black history courses. Vice President Kamala Harris's misinformation was discussed, which led to heated and profanity-laced reactions from the hosts.

Co-host Sunny Hostin made contentious remarks, suggesting that all white people still benefit from the legacy of slavery. Additionally, moderator Whoopi Goldberg insinuated that Republican Governor Ron DeSantis had intentions to reintroduce slavery.

Disregarding, and even dismissing, the fact that the curriculum was crafted by several black scholars, Goldberg alleged that they compiled it without consulting any black individuals, NewsBusters reports.

Expressing her concerns, she remarked, “I feel like they didn't talk to any African Americans because we could have told them about the history, and nor have any–anyone seemingly gone to the Smithsonian to find out anything."

Goldberg went on to suggest that they think slavery was "a lie."

After the commercial break, Hostin, who holds strong anti-white views, expressed her opinion that "slavery persisted" in America even after its official abolition.

"You know, when you talk about enslaved people and the–just the horrible things that happened to slavery, what we often forget is that slavery continued. Right?" she stated.

"So you sort of erase then Jim Crow and you erase reconstruction, and you erase the sundown laws, and you just start erasing the wealth gap and the inequality, and you erase the fact that while black people, maybe he taught his son how to be a blacksmith, this country was built on the backs of black labor for free," Hostin continued.

“So, don't sit here and tell me one side of the story that black people may have had an enhancement when white people really benefitted the most and continue to do so today,” she scoffed. “I believe that's what they're trying to hide.”

She added that it was “upsetting” to her “when people say, ‘But I didn't have anything to do with it. I didn't own slaves.’” “No, but you continue to reap the benefits of it!” she exclaimed.

As they were heading towards another commercial break, Goldberg insinuated that DeSantis was attempting to reintroduce slavery.

"We're telling you this history. It's our American history because you need to know so we don't repeat it. And here you come, DeSantis, trying to repeat it," she claimed.

Goldberg continued, "Well, you know what? As long as the Smithsonian is standing, as long as there are books, as long as there are families – because remember, we didn't have books. All these stories come to us from our families. You don't call our families liars. They know what happened because their grandma's, grandma's grandma's grandma told them."

In a final outburst, Goldberg yelled at the camera, "You are a disgrace!"