Controversy erupts over resurfaced Braun ad showing trans man with mastectomy scars

Braun, the shaving razor giant and a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble, has come under furious attack this week after an ad featuring a trans male model with double mastectomy scars ignited controversy.

The incendiary image, discovered amid the brand's promotional materials online, sparked uproar from conservative circles on social media who accuse the company of "celebrating the mutilation cult of gender."

Critics are even rallying for a boycott, urging consumers to give Braun the "Bud Light treatment," referencing the backlash that hit the beer brand due to its affiliation with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

In the picture, the model displayed scars from a double mastectomy on their chest as they shaved their facial hair using what has been identified as the Braun Series X Hybrid Trimmer. A spokesperson from Procter & Gamble told Fox News Digital that the photo depicts genuine Braun users.

"This is one of hundreds of images on our site showing people using our products — all of which are reflective of the consumers we serve," the spokesperson said.

Critics blasted Braun on social media platform X after seeing the image.

Dr. Jordan Peterson shared post stating, "@Braun is looking for its @Budweiser moment," adding in another post, "Hey! Do you woke scumrats at @Braun Think this evil butchery Is some kind of fashion statement? This is Mengele level brutality and you think that it's moral To capitalize on it."