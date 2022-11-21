Convoy lawyer accuses crisis communications firm of being behind Confederate flag in convoy

"Have you identified the individual, the one who was all over the news, the gentleman that was carrying the Nazi flag? Have you identified him yet?" lawyer for Convoy Corp Brendan Miller prodded the director of CSIS David Vigneault on Monday at the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) in Ottawa.

Miller told the POEC Monday the person holding a Nazi flag on the first weekend of January's Freedom Convoy was Brian Fox of the crisis communications firm Enterprise Canada.

The POEC is the official public examination of the invocation of the anti-terrorism law, the Emergencies Act, to end the nearly four-week-long boisterous and peaceful anti-covid restrictions which took place in late January and early February 2022.

Monday afternoon, Enterprise issued a statement denying the claim, calling the accusation absurd and promising to examine legal options against Miller.

The identity of the flag-bearing man inside the protest on the demonstration's first day was never revealed to the public.

However, the individual was photographed and then written about extensively by mainstream media sources as proof of the alleged extremism with the Freedom Convoy to Ottawa.

In CSIS testimony before the POEC, the Canadian security apparatus said ideologically motivated violent extremists (IMVEs) could use the Freedom Convoy to recruit or radicalize people, yet no efforts were made to identify the flag-bearer.

This story is still developing. Rebel News is reaching out to all sides.

