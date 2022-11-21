Convoy lawyer accuses crisis communications firm of being behind Confederate flag in convoy

Miller told the POEC Monday the person holding a Nazi flag on the first weekend of January's Freedom Convoy was Brian Fox of the crisis communications firm Enterprise Canada.

SHOCK ACCUSATION: Lawyer Brendan Miller accuses Liberal Party lobbyist Brian Fox of being the masked “Nazi” at the trucker convoy in Ottawa.



MORE: https://t.co/NkdySDtEJS

The POEC is the official public examination of the invocation of the anti-terrorism law, the Emergencies Act, to end the nearly four-week-long boisterous and peaceful anti-covid restrictions which took place in late January and early February 2022.

This video was recorded on February 17th, 2022, everything remained peaceful until the very end when police moved in.



I don't think they had a reason to invoke the Emergency Act, previously enacted for WW1 & WW2.



The day after, officers cracked down and dismantled the convoy.

Monday afternoon, Enterprise issued a statement denying the claim, calling the accusation absurd and promising to examine legal options against Miller.

Today, an entirely unsubstantiated and deeply offensive accusation was made against Enterprise Canada principal Brian Fox.



There is no truth to this absurd and despicable accusation.



There is no truth to this absurd and despicable accusation.

Full statement: https://t.co/PB5I9vTq37

The identity of the flag-bearing man inside the protest on the demonstration's first day was never revealed to the public.

WHO IS THIS MAN? True North will pay $6,500 for information that leads to his identification. Let's find him.

However, the individual was photographed and then written about extensively by mainstream media sources as proof of the alleged extremism with the Freedom Convoy to Ottawa.

Someone just sent these my way: More photos of the Nazi flag that was spotted at today's convoy protest. (The other photo that was shared earlier today was taken nearby) pic.twitter.com/XsnAFC08En — Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling) January 30, 2022

In CSIS testimony before the POEC, the Canadian security apparatus said ideologically motivated violent extremists (IMVEs) could use the Freedom Convoy to recruit or radicalize people, yet no efforts were made to identify the flag-bearer.

Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair denies having heard anything about the individual seen carrying a nazi flag during the Freedom Convoy not being a protestor, but instead someone sent there for photos. pic.twitter.com/7Xx0HnBLhV — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 21, 2022

This story is still developing. Rebel News is reaching out to all sides.

