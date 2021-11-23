Cops block Rebel News from questioning Quebec's premier

The Delta Hotel in Trois-Rivières was the rallying point for the members of the CAQ (Coalition Avenir Québec) political party — Premier François Legault’s party.

Over the weekend of November 13–14, Legault was hosting a conference with his members and the amount of security and police present for it must be pointed out! A fence surrounded the hotel’s perimeter, the SQ (Sûreté du Québec) were there for backup along with Trois-Rivières’ municipal police — the entrance was also blocked off by more police officers.

I was denied access to the building and had many interactions policemen surrounding the place, to the point of thinking the latter may have been following me around.

When we observe the intensity of the security provided for Quebec’s premier, and consider that even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was easier to approach, it brings up a lot of questions to be had regarding Mr. Legault himself.