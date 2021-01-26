BREAKING: Cops issue SHUT DOWN NOTICE to Whistle Stop Cafe

Chris Scott, the owner of Whistle Stop Cafe in Mirror, Alberta, has been issued a shut down notice against his diner and has been ordered to appear in court on April 22, 2021.

Police arrived at the location at approximately 11:15am local time.

According to the summons, Scott contravened CMOH 42-2020, order of medical officer of health contrary to section 73(1) of the Public Health Act.

You really should watch Sheila's wonderful video from the tiny town of Mirror, Alberta, where the local diner is refusing to close despite threats from the lockdown cops and the entire community is coming to the diner in support! They've simply had enough. https://t.co/MK4l20Lje2 — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 26, 2021

However, according to our reporter on the scene Sheila Gunn Reid, the Whistle Stop is remaining open.

More to come...