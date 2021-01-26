BREAKING: Cops issue SHUT DOWN NOTICE to Whistle Stop Cafe

  • By Rebel News
  • January 26, 2021
Chris Scott, the owner of Whistle Stop Cafe in Mirror, Alberta, has been issued a shut down notice against his diner and has been ordered to appear in court on April 22, 2021.

Police arrived at the location at approximately 11:15am local time.

According to the summons, Scott contravened CMOH 42-2020, order of medical officer of health contrary to section 73(1) of the Public Health Act.

However, according to our reporter on the scene Sheila Gunn Reid, the Whistle Stop is remaining open.

More to come...

