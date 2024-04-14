Covering the Coutts Three trial: Freedom of speech

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on April 11, 2024.

The trial for Alex Van Herk, Marco Van Huigenbos, and George Janzen continued last week in Lethbridge, Alberta. The three men are each being charged with mischief over $5000 and facing up to 10 years in prison for allegedly being leaders of the 2022 Coutts border blockade.

Recent proceedings focused on the testimony of RCMP officer Greg Tulloch, who acknowledged that varying factions composed the Coutts protest. The prosecution is alleging that the three men exerted influence and control over the other protesters at Coutts.

The Coutts border blockade was an 18-day peaceful demonstration against government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions held at the border of Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana in early 2022.

The anti-mandate demonstration halted millions of dollars in trade and contributed to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta, proving to be one of the most impactful protests Canada has seen in decades. The demonstration occurred concurrently with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik has been on the ground at the Lethbridge courthouse, providing independent reporting, and joined Ezra Levant to share some updates from the trial of the Coutts Three.