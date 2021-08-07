COVID hysteria: The real goal is rewiring society
On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke about how public health bureaucrats have been using psychological warfare tactics to scare people into obeying.
He goes on to detail how lockdown treats innocent people as prisoners in their own cities and homes. On the socialization of the population as prisoners Ezra said:
...to think of themselves as subjects not citizens; permanent, perpetual obedience. Obey politicians and anonymous health bureaucrats. Few if any of these lockdown rules have been debated, let alone voted on — vaccine passports aren’t being voted on, but they’re here now. Our entire society has been rewired; everything has been changed. And it started, and continues, with rewiring you, and how you think, and feel, even about yourself.
We've all been brainwashed in a way, haven’t we?
And if you say, no you haven’t, well look at your life. If you think that, maybe you’re so far gone, you’re numb to it, and maybe don’t even notice it anymore.
- By Rebel News
