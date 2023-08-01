COVID vaccine mandates persist at over 100 U.S. colleges three years into the pandemic

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Over a hundred academic institutions continue to impose COVID vaccine requirements for their students, even three years after the onset of the pandemic.

According to data from No College Mandates, there are still 104 colleges and universities, such as Harvard University, Johns Hopkins, Rutgers University, DePauw University, Sarah Lawrence College, University of Pittsburgh, and San Diego State University, that maintain COVID vaccination mandates.

As per the COVID guidelines detailed on the websites of some of these institutions, The Daily Wire has observed that vaccination mandates are occasionally extended to staff and faculty as well. Furthermore, certain institutions also allow for religious or medical exemptions to these requirements.

Identifying itself as an alliance of “concerned parents, doctors, nurses, professors, students and other college stakeholders working towards the common goal of ending COVID-19 vaccine mandates.”

No College Mandates also provides a comprehensive list of over 1,200 schools, complete with details on their specific COVID vaccine rules.

There are 104 colleges in the US still mandating COVID vaccines for students (faculty exempted) and some have indicated they will never let this go. All the while, they refuse to make sense of their pseudoscience. pic.twitter.com/R9hlVbPbwc — No College Mandates (@NCM4Ever) July 22, 2023

Certain academic institutions have only just lifted their vaccine mandates. To illustrate, in April this year, 64 New York state schools that are all under the SUNY system decided to revoke the COVID vaccine requirement.

Scientific investigation into the relatively novel COVID vaccines continues. Scientists from Harvard and Yale, for instance, are said to be researching a condition known as “Long Vax”.

Yale University cardiologist Harlan Krumholz, one of the researchers involved, initially expressed reluctance to carry out these studies. His concern was that the “anti-vaccine” movement might exploit these findings. However, he ultimately resolved that, as a scientist, it was his duty to approach the research with an open mind.

Additionally, a prominent medical expert has suggested that young men are at a heightened risk of developing heart inflammation after receiving the COVID vaccine.

Dr. Marty Makary, a professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and an oncology surgeon at the institution's associated hospital, drew attention to a study from Cedars Sinai. This study discovered a 30% surge in heart attack fatalities among adults aged between 25 and 44 during the initial two years of the COVID pandemic.

One conjecture suggests that the virus itself could be responsible for this increase. However, in a February conversation with “Morning Wire”, Makary indicated there's evidence suggesting the vaccine could be the culprit.

“We did not see the uptake before the vaccine was rolled out, but young people were primarily affected around that same time, as well,” Makary told Morning Wire.

“The state of Florida did their own study, looking at heart attacks after the vaccine in particular, and found that there was an 81% increase in sudden death from heart attacks in the months following the vaccine compared to baseline rates. So many people do believe that the vaccine is one of the causes of heart problems in young people,” he stated.