A Real Way To Help Victims of Fire in Maui
We found a grassroots relief camp for victims of the Maui fire. We were so moved, we donated $1,000 worth of goods and set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise $25,000.
Rebel News is in Maui reporting on the wildfires. Along the way, we found a grassroots relief camp for fire victims. We were so moved we donated $1,000 worth of goods, and we’ve set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise $25,000.
Please chip in at www.HonokowaiRelief.com!
Honokowai Relief Fund:— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 18, 2023
If you want to support the relief centre, please consider donating.
100% of the proceeds will go to Amber to help rebuild her community. Any surplus beyond their needs will be spent on children in the neighbouring communities. https://t.co/kfgpfR6Sq1.
Amber Vaughan is an organizer of the citizen-led relief effort. She told Rebel News that the relief camp includes a tent for medical help, including fulfilling prescriptions. Vaughan says that children had just recently started attending school again before the fires, so setting up a kind of school at the camp is a high priority.
Vaughan told Rebel News that lawyers have volunteered to set up a non-profit organization that will receive the funds from GiveSendGo, and any surplus funds not used by the camp at Honokowai Park will be given to nearby relief programs for children.
- By Ezra Levant
DONATE: Honokowai Relief Centre
Rebel News is also crowdfunding donations for the Honokowai Ohana Relief Centre. 100% of these proceeds will go to disaster relief efforts and rebuilding the local community. Any surplus funds will be spent on children in the neighbouring communities.DONATE
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.