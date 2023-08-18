A Real Way To Help Victims of Fire in Maui

By Ezra Levant DONATE: Honokowai Relief Centre Rebel News is also crowdfunding donations for the Honokowai Ohana Relief Centre. 100% of these proceeds will go to disaster relief efforts and rebuilding the local community. Any surplus funds will be spent on children in the neighbouring communities. DONATE

Amber Vaughan is an organizer of the citizen-led relief effort. She told Rebel News that the relief camp includes a tent for medical help, including fulfilling prescriptions. Vaughan says that children had just recently started attending school again before the fires, so setting up a kind of school at the camp is a high priority.

Vaughan told Rebel News that lawyers have volunteered to set up a non-profit organization that will receive the funds from GiveSendGo, and any surplus funds not used by the camp at Honokowai Park will be given to nearby relief programs for children.