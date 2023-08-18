Crown drops charges against Ontario pastor for reopening his church

Twitter / mikethiessen9

Pastor Michael Thiessen of Grace Baptist Church in Simcoe, Ontario, was charged in 2021 under the Reopening Ontario Act. This law closed businesses and limited church capacity to combat the spread of COVID.

The Crown prosecutor has agreed to stay charges against pastor Michael Thiessen of Grace Baptist Church, who had been charged in 2021 for allegedly violating the Reopening Ontario Act. @mikethiessen9 https://t.co/IT4zynLJSS pic.twitter.com/OqlatnU2H5 — Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (@JCCFCanada) August 17, 2023

The Crown prosecutor has agreed to stay charges against pastor Michael Thiessen of Grace Baptist Church, who had been charged in April 2021 after complaints to police that his church was non-compliant with limits of church attendance.

The church was then placed under surveillance, and congregants were stopped in a drunk-driving-style check-stop operation by police. Thiessen was charged at this time.

"We are pleased that taxpayer-funded resources will no longer be devoted to this prosecution, which had been carried on pursuant to unscientific laws that were unjustified violations of our Charter rights and freedoms," stated John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has been representing the pastor.

A trial for Mr. Thiessen had been scheduled for September 14, 2024.