CTF condemns $31 billion corporate handout to automotive industry

THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 24,152 signatures

Goal: 25,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Cabinet approved billions more subsidies for battery factories Thursday, amounting to more than $31 billion in corporate handouts for three Ontario plants.

"The feds need to draw the line somewhere," said Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). "Taxpayers can't afford to bankroll everyone and their dog who wants to make batteries."

According to Blacklock's Reporter, the Department of Finance confirmed spending billions in "performance incentives" for Stellantis electric auto battery plants in Windsor and Brampton. Stellantis is the parent company of Chrysler and Dodge.

"Canada and Ontario are partnering to attract once-in-generation projects," said the finance department. The automotive company received $15 billion in subsidies, including $10 billion from Ottawa and $5 billion from Ontario.

On July 8, Stellantis and LG Energy Solution reached a 'binding' financing deal with the federal and Ontario governments to resume work on their electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor.

Swedish manufacturer Northvolt AB is nearing a deal to build Canada's third electric vehicle (EV) battery plant near Montreal for $7 billion.https://t.co/cVQkXbBSkQ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 4, 2023

The construction hiatus earlier this year stemmed from both companies wanting more government money — in line with the U.S. offer under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution reportedly wanted more than $19 billion over the next decade from Canadian governments.

Now, the automotive giants will immediately resume building the NextStar Energy plant. Production will launch next year with an annual capacity of over 45-gigawatt hours.

"We are pleased that the federal government, with the support of the provincial government, came back and met their commitment of levelling the playing field with the IRA," said Mark Stewart, Stellantis COO for North America.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne shared that enthusiasm for the plant, expected to create 2,500 jobs, reported Blacklock's Reporter.

"It will create and secure thousands of jobs — both in the auto sector and in related industries across Canada — and will further solidify Canada's place as a leader in the global electric vehicle supply chain," said Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Champagne in a joint statement.

In a 2018 testimony, the Industry Department said corporate federal aid averaged $5.5 billion annually, including loans, grants and guarantees.https://t.co/mAg98TMMDj — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 21, 2023

"The companies only assemble batteries, they don't make the components, so all these components need to be made here in Ontario now: cathode, anode, separator, copper foil, electrolytes, lithium hydroxide – each of those six major components will be a $1-billion-dollar-plus company coming to Ontario."

"What we're building is the economy of the future," Champagne told reporters on June 7. "I can tell you everyone would dream of having a Stellantis plant in their jurisdiction."

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens also expressed relief over the deal. "The last seven weeks have certainly been a rollercoaster ride for people in the community," he told The Canadian Press.

Dilkens called the Stellantis plant "monumental" for the region because "if this did not happen, it would certainly have had a very negative impact on the future of our region."

"Stellantis will get done, Volkswagen has been done, and others are looking," added Champagne. "It's creating momentum for all sorts of investments to come to Canada."

According to the Fraser Institute, all levels of government in Canada spent $352.1 billion (inflation-adjusted) subsidizing businesses over 13 years.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/uX7f4uOHPJ pic.twitter.com/Mb2SBjHk0S — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 20, 2023

Cabinet first announced the $5 billion plant in 2022, with a corporate aid package of $529 million towards construction costs.

In a letter Stellantis and LG's CEO sent to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in April, the companies urged Trudeau to finalize their agreements with the companies in February.

Both companies returned to the negotiating table months later when the U.S. IRA put billions of dollars in production tax credits on the table for battery makers south of the border.

The eventual July 8 offer increased nearly twenty-fold after Stellantis halted production to demand matching subsidies equivalent to the $16.3 billion awarded to Volkswagen to build a battery plant in St. Thomas.

"It's a good day not only for our joint venture but also for Canada," said Dong-Myung Kim, president of the Advanced Automotive Battery Division of LG Energy Solution.

"We are happy to finally move forward with building the country's first major battery plant and be a central part of the local battery ecosystem."

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) wants Ottawa to revoke its Volkswagen (VW) subsidy after learning the costs skyrocketed by billions of dollars.



MORE: https://t.co/kd1gFD8ahP pic.twitter.com/UAbcQhG3CN — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) June 19, 2023

While neither the Volkswagen nor Stellantis agreements have been made public, the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO), in a June 14 report, pegged the cost of Volkswagen subsidies at more than $16.3 billion — $2.4 billion more than advertised in March.

"Subsidies for the three plants combined in St. Thomas, Brampton and Windsor are six times the cost of all annual federal aid to all corporations in Canada. The Department of Industry, in a 2018 testimony, said federal aid for corporations averaged $5.5 billion a year.

"Trudeau set a terrible precedent with his Volkswagen handout," Terrazzano told Rebel News. How many other corporations will try to get their hands on taxpayers' cash?

"Taxpayers need politicians willing to say no to big corporations that want our money. Instead of dishing out corporate welfare, politicians should cut taxes and red tape to grow the economy. "

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the record subsidies but concurred there must be limits, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

"The resources of the federal government are not infinite," Freeland told reporters on May 17.

"As finance minister, I'm going to be sure that we are careful with how we spend our money — that we are getting fair value."