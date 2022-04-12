DAILY | Trudeau jeered in B.C.; Freeland says housing crisis is 'simple math'; Charest vs. Poilievre
David Menzies and Nat Biase are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
- Australia's prime minister is looking to ban biological males from female sports
- A transgender prisoner is identifying as a baby in Scotland
- Ontario's Liberal leader is unveiling a plan for equal pay for women
- Teen suicides have been on the rise since lockdowns
- A new study is showing COVID prevention tactics didn't work
- Staff shortages and student absences in schools are rising during the sixth wave
- Is Donald Trump the most honest human being ever? According to one source (Donald Trump), he is indeed
- Despite fighting with Florida about it's parental rights bill, Disney still donated nearly $200,000 to Republicans in the Sunshine State
- Justin Trudeau was heckled in B.C. yesterday
