DAILY | Trudeau's on vacation again; Climate change crazies; Why should Canada apologize now?
Alexa Lavoie and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- New analysis revealed that Prime Minister Trudeau is routinely offered portraits of himself as gifts
- Trudeau is catching some sun with a nice two-week vacation in Costa Rica
- The eco-extremist group calling itself the Tyre Extinguishers is at it again
- Group struck numerous cars in Ontario a few weeks ago
- A senator from Nova Scotia is calling on the Canadian government to apologize for slavery
- Trudeau was mocked for his celebration of Emancipation Day in Canada
- The Department of Public Works says an unrelated carpenters strike was more costly than the Freedom Convoy
- Members of Alberta's NDP are set to march in Calgary's Pride parade
- The province's chief medical officer also took home a hefty cash bonus in 2021
- Speaking of COVID tyranny, Tony Fauci wants you to wear masks indoors still
- Apparently those face shields people were wearing offered little protection
By Rebel News
