DAILY | Trudeau isolates as convoy closes in on Ottawa
Matt Brevner and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Prime Minister Trudeau apparently had exposure to COVID-19 and is now isolating
- The #TruckersForFreedom convoy is in Ontario, closing in on the capital
- Denmark has decided to drop all COVID restrictions
- WHO getting everyone prepped for the next COVID variant
- Rebel News has a new show — Miss Understood with Kat Krozonouski and Nat Biase — have you listened yet?
- Neil Young vs. Joe Rogan and Spotify feud sees Young's music gone from the app
- Kid Rock is back making anti-establishment music
- Belarus' president had some salient words about the pandemic
