DAILY | Rebels in Holland for the Farmer Rebellion; Patrick Brown fights back; COVID's still a thing
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Patrick Brown has retained lawyers and plans to fight to stay in the Conservative leadership race
- The evidence that led to Brown's disqualification apparently came from text messages
- Local politicians in Brampton, the Ontario city where Brown is the mayor, are calling for Brown's resignation from city hall as well
- Brown joined the CBC to say that he believes the party's brass and the Pierre Poilievre campaign worked together to oust him
- The feds aren't giving up on their ArriveCan app just yet, according to insiders
- Ontario's chief medical officer is warning that those without boosters need to get them
- European Parliament says that natural gas can be considered a “green” source of energy
- Rebel News U.K. reporter Lewis Brackpool is in the Netherlands, where farmers are gathering outside of a provincial government office
- Fellow Rebel Lincoln Jay travelled over to help cover the protest
