DAILY | Facebook works with White House to censor “misinformation”
Show Notes
- Press Secretary Jen Psaki tells reporters that the White House is working with Facebook to “flag misinformation”
- Missouri Senator Josh Hawley took issue with the Biden administration over this
- Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger says “nobody should trust Wikipedia”
- Avi Yemini played the role of pizza delivery man to celebrate a big FightTheFines.com.au victory
