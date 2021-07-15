VICTORY: Police FORCED to withdraw another Covid fine in Melbourne!

On Melbourne Cup Day last November, shortly after Victoria had come out of lockdown, Rob Bridger, a hard-working father of three, decided to go out for dinner with his family.

Rob head to the city to meet the others within their 25km boundary, but suddenly, he was caught up in a protest.

Police trapped Rob, pepper-sprayed, arrested and fined him for being in the wrong place at the right time.

The father of three put his fine in for internal review and was shocked when police refused to withdraw it.

He then reached out to FighTheFines.com.au, and we connected him with Madeline Smith, who took on the case.

After refusing to withdraw the matter both in the internal review and at the first mention in court, the lawyer prepared her submissions, giving the police one last chance to withdraw their case.

On Friday, the state realised Rob wasn't alone, and we were willing to go as far as necessary, so they withdrew the charges against him.

Watch the original story here:

Our grassroots initiative to fight for Aussie battlers like Rob and his family is only possible with your generosity. Please donate what you can by clicking here to ensure we can fight for as many other Aussies in a similar situation.

If you've received an outrageous Covid ticket, please click here to tell your story, and we'll do our best to help you too.