LISTEN: Avi Yemini corrects 3AW 'eSafety expert' on terror video ban misinformation

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto Don't miss a thing! Follow Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini on all social media platforms, as he brings you the other side of the story. FOLLOW AVI

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini set the record straight on misconceptions surrounding the ban of footage depicting stabbing attacks in a recent conversation with 3AW Mornings host Tom Elliot.

'eSafety expert' CAUGHT OUT LYING live on air



For days, @TomElliott3AW has been repeating a fabricated 'terror' justification for demanding @elonmusk scrub the church attack video from 𝕏



Today, I set the record straight—live on @3AW693



Full story: https://t.co/X0jSq01d9G… pic.twitter.com/Rzh3jLZXJx — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 24, 2024

Contrary to claims made by a purported 'cyber safety' expert, Susan McLean, the ban was not due to it being designated as a 'terror' incident.

"It's not Julie Inman Grant going 'hey get this (taken) down I don't like it''," she claimed in defence of Australia's eSafety Commissioner.

Avi clarified that the rationale behind the ban, as communicated by Twitter's legal team to Rebel News, was the perceived level of violence in the footage of, not just the stabbing attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, but the stabbing incident at Bondi Junction as well – which was not declared a 'terror' incident.

He highlighted that Inman Grant, and the government were driving forces behind the video's removal, noting that while the footage was undoubtedly distressing, it did not depict extreme levels of violence compared to other content freely available on the internet.

Australian politicians have specifically claimed the footage was too 'distressing' for Australians to be allowed to see for themselves with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also using the buzzwords 'misinformation' and 'disinformation' to attack social media users.

"We know, I think overwhelmingly, Australians want misinformation and disinformation to stop," he told reporters in Mackay. "This isn't about freedom of expression, this is about the dangerous implications that can occur when things that are simply not true, that everyone knows is not true, are replicated and weaponised in order to cause division and in this case to promote negative statements and potentially to just inflame what was a very difficult situation and social media has a social responsibility."

🇦🇺X REFUSES AUSTRALIAN PUSH FOR GLOBAL CENSORSHIP



Following the knife attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel in Sydney, the Australian eSafety Commissioner issued an order to social media platforms to take down content related to the attack.



While X complied with the request in… https://t.co/HLM0bikhYA pic.twitter.com/NlHidZVONC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 22, 2024

However, incorrect 'expert' claims effectively amounting to 'misinformation' were freely aired on mainstream media airwaves without protest from parliamentarians.

Expressing skepticism towards the motivations behind the ban, Avi suggested that the eSafety Commissioner may have personal grievances with Twitter, now known as X, her former employer. He also criticised what he perceived as a government overreach, accusing them of relishing in exerting control.

Host Tom Elliot concurred that the public should be allowed access to such content to make informed decisions, especially concerning events occurring within Australia. Avi stressed the importance of transparency, advocating for adults to be trusted to discern and process such information independently.

In light of Avi's clarification, it's evident that the ban on the video was not based on its classification as a terror incident.