Stabbed bishop backs Elon Musk, says video should not be censored

The bishop attacked in the western Sydney church stabbing supports Elon Musk's stance, advocating for the video of the incident to stay online.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 24, 2024
  • News

Bishop Mar Mari Emanuel has thrown his support behind X boss Elon Musk as the Australian government pressures the social media owner to censor the global platform.

Despite X geo-blocking the videos in Australia, the bishop has slammed censorship actions by Australia's eSafety Commissioner, urging Musk to keep the video online.

"He’s strongly of the view that the material should be available," as revealed by X lawyer Marcus Hoyne during a Federal Court hearing.

The development unfolds as X ramps up its legal battle, enlisting the expertise of top Sydney barrister Bret Walker, SC, to challenge the eSafety commission's controversial ruling.

Hoyne, representing X, disclosed ongoing discussions with Walker regarding the representation of the social media platform in the upcoming court hearing, scheduled for May 10.

Federal Court Justice Geoffrey Kennett has scheduled the hearing to address the dispute over the removal of videos depicting the western Sydney church stabbing.

Marcus Hoyne highlighted the potentially prolonged nature of the proceedings, stressing the global ramifications of the Australian government's attempt to control online content.

Despite a temporary order mandating X to remove video links of the incident, extended until the final hearing, the platform remains steadfast in contesting the ruling, citing concerns over jurisdictional overreach and freedom of expression.

