Stabbed bishop backs Elon Musk, says video should not be censored

Bishop Mar Mari Emanuel has thrown his support behind X boss Elon Musk as the Australian government pressures the social media owner to censor the global platform.

Despite X geo-blocking the videos in Australia, the bishop has slammed censorship actions by Australia's eSafety Commissioner, urging Musk to keep the video online.

"He’s strongly of the view that the material should be available," as revealed by X lawyer Marcus Hoyne during a Federal Court hearing.

The development unfolds as X ramps up its legal battle, enlisting the expertise of top Sydney barrister Bret Walker, SC, to challenge the eSafety commission's controversial ruling.

The Australian people want the truth.



𝕏 is the only one standing up for their rights. https://t.co/6ZwzNejKLq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2024

Hoyne, representing X, disclosed ongoing discussions with Walker regarding the representation of the social media platform in the upcoming court hearing, scheduled for May 10.

Federal Court Justice Geoffrey Kennett has scheduled the hearing to address the dispute over the removal of videos depicting the western Sydney church stabbing.

'eSafety expert' CAUGHT OUT LYING live on air



For days, @TomElliott3AW has been repeating a fabricated 'terror' justification for demanding @elonmusk scrub the church attack video from 𝕏



Today, I set the record straight—live on @3AW693



Full story: https://t.co/X0jSq01d9G… pic.twitter.com/Rzh3jLZXJx — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 24, 2024

Marcus Hoyne highlighted the potentially prolonged nature of the proceedings, stressing the global ramifications of the Australian government's attempt to control online content.

Despite a temporary order mandating X to remove video links of the incident, extended until the final hearing, the platform remains steadfast in contesting the ruling, citing concerns over jurisdictional overreach and freedom of expression.