DAILY | Trudeau breaks his mask rules; Freedom Convoy book banned; UN/WEF accelerating Agenda 2030
Andrew Chapados and Matt Brevner are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
Andrew and Matt will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Show Notes
- Masks on trains are apparently so important Justin Trudeau forgot to wear one
- Indigo won't put Andrew Lawton's book about the Freedom Convoy on its shelves, despite it being a best seller
- The National Gallery of Canada is set to pay an anti-racism director more than $120,000
- Canadian Tire found itself in the midst of controversy over gun rights
- The WEF and the UN have ben jointly accelerating Agenda 2030
- Trudeau is criticizing Hockey Canada over a sexual misconduct scandal
- AOC and other far-left Democratic members of Congress were arrested during an abortion protest yesterday
- AOC acted as though she was handcuffed as she was being escorted away from the demonstration
- Merriam-Webster continues to add woke definitions to its dictionary
- Rebel News has another new documentary coming out, this time about the Kamloops residential school scandal
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.